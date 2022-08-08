Watch Now
Crash on I-480 brings traffic to a standstill during Monday rush hour

NDOT
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 17:20:26-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Monday afternoon crash on I-480 southbound at Harney Street has led to slowdowns and lane closures.

The two left lanes are blocked. If you are traveling in this direction, it is advised to use an alternate route.

One vehicle appears to have come to a rest on its roof, partially obscuring the left lane.

