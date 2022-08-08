Crash on I-480 brings traffic to a standstill during Monday rush hour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Monday afternoon crash on I-480 southbound at Harney Street has led to slowdowns and lane closures.

The two left lanes are blocked. If you are traveling in this direction, it is advised to use an alternate route.

One vehicle appears to have come to a rest on its roof, partially obscuring the left lane.

#Omaha Crash I-480 SB @ Harney



Left 2 Lanes Blocked



Use Alternate Route pic.twitter.com/FpeixeFnhH — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 8, 2022

