Crash on I-80 westbound closes interstate just west of Q; traffic must exit L Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: 1:57 PM

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that a wreck is causing a major slow-down and closure along westbound I-80 near Q Street. Motorists are being asked to exit on L Street.

Vehicles appear to be backed up to the I-680 interchange.

Wade Lux Semi-truck crash on I-80

Reese Hummel Viewer submitted: Semi-truck involved in Friday I-80 crash

I-80 westbound is closed at I-680 westbound for a multiple vehicle accident at I-80 and L Street. Expect a long closure and use an alternate route. @OmahaPolice and @NEStatePatrol are on scene. pic.twitter.com/MRKcYUeuLX — NSP LT Grummert (@NSPLtGrummert) January 21, 2022

