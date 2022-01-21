Watch
Crash on I-80 westbound closes interstate just west of Q; traffic must exit L Street

NDOT
Crash on I-80 near Q Street
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 14:57:34-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: 1:57 PM

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that a wreck is causing a major slow-down and closure along westbound I-80 near Q Street. Motorists are being asked to exit on L Street.

Vehicles appear to be backed up to the I-680 interchange.

Semi-truck crash on I-80

Viewer submitted: Semi-truck involved in Friday I-80 crash

