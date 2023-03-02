UPDATE: Disabled semi-truck on I-80 eastbound was been removed, traffic is back to normal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 11:02 a.m.

A disabled vehicle at 60th and I-80 slowed eastbound traffic on the interstate Thursday. It has since been cleared.

Update: Vehicle has been removed, all lanes are now open. https://t.co/PaKDGVpIAF — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 2, 2023

Update: 2 center lanes are blocked. https://t.co/7tsKDJ0Dq8 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 2, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.