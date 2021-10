OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area around Northwest Radial Highway and Nicholas Street due to an early Monday morning, fatal accident. A pick-up truck collided with a motorcycle and there is one fatality reported.

The road is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.