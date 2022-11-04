Hawkins opens 180th Street Phase 2 ahead of schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Hawkins Construction Company announced it opened phase 2 of Douglas County's 180th Street project to traffic on Friday.

Read the press release below:

Hawkins Construction Company opened phase 2 of Douglas County’s 180th Street project to traffic on Friday, Nov. 4 — two months ahead of schedule. This last leg of the project, between Blondo Street and West Maple Road, completes a four-lane link between West Dodge Road and West Maple Road.

“It’s a great day, and reason to celebrate, not just for those who will immediately see benefits through use of the roadway, but for all of those who have had a hand in delivering this project — from the study phase to concept, design, and construction,” said Tyler Fehringer, Hawkins Assistant Vice President.

“Our dedicated team, which includes Hawkins, Kirkham-Michael and Douglas County, are blessed to have been able to participate in the final lift to bring this project from paper to reality.”

The road officially opened the morning of Friday, Nov. 4

