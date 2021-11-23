Husker gameday & holiday shopping traffic tips from NDOT for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) released traffic tips for Husker fans planning on attending the game on Friday and those heading to Nebraska Crossing for Black Friday shopping.

The department said, "The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking drivers to prepare for slower traffic and detours this holiday weekend ahead of the home Husker football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and anticipated widespread Black Friday shopping at the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall."

For those heading to Nebraska Crossing, the department said:

Slow down and scan for pedestrians and shopping carts in parking lots.

Prepare for stopped traffic in turn lanes, especially when entering or exiting parking lots. Left turns to exit Nebraska Crossing will be closed to improve traffic flow. Additionally, the U-turn from northbound Nebraska Highway 31 (N-31) to southbound N-31 will be closed.

Prepare to take a different route back than Interstate 80 (I-80). Drivers traveling east will head north into Gretna, then take N-370 back to Omaha. Drivers traveling west will take U.S. Highway 6 (US-6) back to Lincoln.

For those going to the game, it provided the following tips:

Traffic volumes on I-80 are significantly higher around Lincoln before and after home football games. Plan accordingly. Pack your patience and prepare for slowdowns and stopped traffic. NDOT encourages fans to continue using NDOT’s recommended routes to and from Memorial Stadium.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south US-77) to Rosa Parks Way

into downtown Lincoln. For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south I-180 into downtown Lincoln. Drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly after the game because it may be closed to improve traffic flow as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Drivers using US-6 can use N-63 to return to I-80 instead of using the interchange near the Nebraska Crossing mall. Visit 511.Nebraska.gov to check for traffic delays. Follow us on Twitter @NebraskaDOT.





