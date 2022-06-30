OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced a major freeway closure for a month starting on July 5.

"Beginning Tuesday, July 5 at 9:00 a.m. through August 5, Interstate 480 (I-480) westbound in downtown Omaha will be closed from the Dodge Street ramp to the 17th Street ramp to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting. The detour route directs traffic to take Exit 4 and follow Dodge Street to the 17th Street ramp to I-480 westbound. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has coordinated with the City of Omaha regarding the alternate route.

Additionally, the 13th Street ramp to I-480 westbound and the I-480 westbound ramp to 14th Street will be closed during this time, weather permitting."

"In addition to the I-480 westbound closure in Nebraska, there is significant construction activity on the I‑29/I-480/West Broadway system interchange in Iowa. I-29 northbound continues to be closed with traffic detoured onto the frontage road. The ramp from I-480 eastbound to I-29 northbound will remain closed. I-29 southbound at 9th Avenue will also continue to remain closed. Additional temporary lane, ramp and road closures are anticipated to occur during this time. Permanent construction signing and dynamic message signs encourage traffic to use I-80 as the primary route crossing into Nebraska. This should alleviate some traffic impact for I-480 in Nebraska."

