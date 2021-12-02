Watch
UPDATE I-680 westbound closures

Posted at 12:49 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 14:44:36-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 12:38

As of approximately 12:30 the NDOT said:
"Between Exit 1: West Center Road; I L & Q streets and Exit 446 (Omaha). The road is closed."

PREVIOUS

Traffic is significantly backed up on I-680 we due to a vehicle crash.

