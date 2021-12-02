UPDATE I-680 westbound closures

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE 12:38

As of approximately 12:30 the NDOT said:

"Between Exit 1: West Center Road; I L & Q streets and Exit 446 (Omaha). The road is closed."

PREVIOUS

Traffic is significantly backed up on I-680 we due to a vehicle crash.

Nebraska 511 Travel Information: "I-680 westbound: Road closed." https://t.co/8kG86NFtUK — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 2, 2021

