I-80 crash involving semi-truck; westbound interstate closed between Giles and Q Streets in Omaha

Crash on I-80
NDOT
Crash on I-80
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:00:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash involving a semi-truck on westbound 1-80 is creating a traffic backup for a few miles. The interstate is closed between Q and Giles Streets. It's recommended that motorists find an alternative route.

A KMTV journalist witnessed an ambulance, with lights on, moving slowly along the right lane on westbound I-80 near the L Street exit at approximately 9:20 a.m.

This is a developing story.

