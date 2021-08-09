I-80/I-480/US-75 interchange in Omaha will be closed on Tuesday

Posted at 1:28 PM, Aug 09, 2021

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation: Weather permitting, beginning August 10 and 11 at 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., the southbound I-480 ramp to US-75 will be closed, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.



State maintenance forces will be performing crack sealing.



Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

