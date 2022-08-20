Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of.

In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange.

This will lead to temporary lane, ramp and road closures. Officials ask that you plan ahead and follow detours.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.