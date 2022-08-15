Update: Law enforcement action on I-680 near Blondo Street southbound open, northbound still closed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Update: 11:10 a.m.
Traffic is backed up on I-680 due to a law enforcement action at Blondo Street. Southbound has opened, but northbound lanes are still closed.
SB 680 lanes are open. NB still closed. https://t.co/iD6tbfUXWJ pic.twitter.com/04HTsOJoUR— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 15, 2022
#Omaha I-680 NB and SB CLOSED at Blondo St. due to a law enforcement incident. Use alternate route.— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 15, 2022
