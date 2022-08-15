Watch Now
Update: Law enforcement action on I-680 near Blondo Street southbound open, northbound still closed

I-680 north of Pacific Street at 10:22 a.m.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:11:23-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Update: 11:10 a.m.

Traffic is backed up on I-680 due to a law enforcement action at Blondo Street. Southbound has opened, but northbound lanes are still closed.

