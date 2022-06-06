Watch
Monday afternoon crash leaves sections of I-480 closed

Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 15:18:00-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you are planning on traveling on the interstate Monday afternoon, be ready for some slowdowns.

I-80 eastbound to I-480 northbound is currently closed.

A crash on I-480 northbound at Martha Street is blocking four lanes. Officials are asking for everyone to take an alternate route.

