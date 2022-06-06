Monday afternoon crash leaves sections of I-480 closed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you are planning on traveling on the interstate Monday afternoon, be ready for some slowdowns.
I-80 eastbound to I-480 northbound is currently closed.
A crash on I-480 northbound at Martha Street is blocking four lanes. Officials are asking for everyone to take an alternate route.
⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️ Omaha Metro Commuters - a crash has resulted in the closure of the following near the I-80/I-480/US 75 junction:— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 6, 2022
- US 75 Northbound
- I-480 Northbound
- I-80 Eastbound
Please be alert to changes in traffic patterns! Stay up to date with https://t.co/cJYVQiTpd5 pic.twitter.com/Bf5sKez6vl
#Omaha CRASH: I-480 NB at Martha Street. Right four lanes blocked. Keep left. Expect long delays. Use alt route. pic.twitter.com/aRWpNKfvZ8— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 6, 2022
