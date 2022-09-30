NDOT recommends routes for Saturday's Husker game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Transportation provided maps of the best routes for getting to and from Memorial Stadium.

It also took the opportunity to remind drivers of the dangers of drowsy driving: "The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers that being too tired behind the wheel is a dangerous issue. A full day of cheering on the Husker football team in and around Lincoln can zap your energy and hinder your judgement while driving, putting yourself and others at risk."

For best routes to the game:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

NDOT

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

NDOT

Drivers should avoid Exit 409 before and after the game. After the game, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending extra time in the area before hitting the road can allow for a smoother drive.

NDOT

