OPD Traffic Unit working vehicle vs building crash

Officer Dan Fehrman
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 12:17:58-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A tweet from OPD Officer Dan Fehrman said the OPD traffic unit was working a vehicle vs building crash at Saddle Creek and Poppleton on Friday morning. Fehrman captured a dramatic photo of the crash.

