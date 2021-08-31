Portion of Highway 1 collapses near Murray after heavy rain

MURRAY, Neb. (KMTV) — Heavy rains caused significant damage to Nebraska Highway 1 just east of Murray on Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Contractors are on-site for repairs.

See more from NDOT below.

⚠️ Traffic Alert! ⚠️ Heavy rains resulted in significant damage on N-1 just east of Murray. Viaduct is intact. Road is closed to all traffic. Contractors are all already on site for repairs. Detour routes are N-66 & US-34. Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for latest. pic.twitter.com/Rzoxf6oRe2 — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) August 31, 2021

