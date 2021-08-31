Watch
Portion of Highway 1 collapses near Murray after heavy rain

Posted at 9:49 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 10:49:05-04

MURRAY, Neb. (KMTV) — Heavy rains caused significant damage to Nebraska Highway 1 just east of Murray on Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Contractors are on-site for repairs.

See more from NDOT below.

