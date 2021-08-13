Portions of Drexel, Blondo and 180th Streets to be restricted/closed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the City of Omaha Public Works Department, portions of Drexel and Blondo Streets will be restricted for four to seven days due to utility work.

The department said:

Beginning Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Drexel Street between North 36th Street and North 38th Street will be closed for utility work by Utility Trenching and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

Beginning Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 7:00 a.m., Blondo Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction at North 75th Street due to utility work in the West bound lanes by MUD and will be in effect for four (4) days.

The Douglas County Engineer's office also put out a release about construction happening on 180th Street.

It said, "Beginning Monday, August 16th, 180th Street from HWS Cleveland Blvd to West Maple Road will be closed due to road construction. A detour will be posted."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.