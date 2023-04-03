Watch Now
UPDATE: Right shoulder on the on ramp to I-80 from 84th St southbound blocked

Nebraska Department of Transportation
Posted at 9:43 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 10:50:00-04

UPDATE: Left shoulder and right lanes are now open. Right shoulder on the on ramp to I-80 from 84th St southbound is now blocked.

PREVIOUS:
Right two lanes and left shoulder blocked after crash at I-80 and 84th. Reduce speed in the area.

