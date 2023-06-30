Safe Omaha Streets conducting road safety audit for 72nd Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - — Seventy-Second Street between Pacific and Dodge can be busy for drivers and pedestrians. A road audit survey put on by Safe Omaha Streets is seeking feedback about the state of the street and suggestions for improvement.

"We do education, advocacy, and collaboration with local governments and agencies to try and improve the driving on our streets and make our streets safer for everyone who uses them," said Trilety Wade from Safe Omaha Streets.

The group is conducting what they call a road audit survey along the street.

"We figured that it would be good to choose a central location that's pretty big and see if we can make this pilot project work," Wade said. "Then, other people can do similar projects around the area if they want."

The audit has three survey options: one for drivers and motorcyclists, another for bicyclists, and one for pedestrians and people with disabilities.

Wade says she has noticed a few things on 72nd Street.

"We have noticed at different times of the day, speeding, red light running. Then, there's some times of the day, where people are going the speed limit. Again, we don't want to lead people, like I don't want to say what I think about it. I want to hear what others think about it."

If you want to participate, the survey is at www.safeomahastreets.com/rsaforms.

The road safety audit is available to complete until July 20. At the end of the audit survey, Safe Omaha Streets plan to upload results to its website and present to stakeholders like the Omaha City Council and the traffic department.

