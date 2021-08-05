Sections of North 45th and 15th Streets under construction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the City of Omaha Public Works Department, sections of 15th Street and 45th Street will face restrictions for one to seven days due to work in those areas.

The department said:

Beginning Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., South 15th Street between Howard Street and Harney Street will be restricted North bound for utility work in the East section by Utility Media Contractors and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

Beginning Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., North 45th Street between Lake Street and Bedford Avenue will be closed for street resurfacing by Omni Engineering and will be in effect for one (1) day.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.