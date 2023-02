OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A long-term road closure started Monday morning. Q Street between 61st and 72nd Streets will be closed for about six months.

Hawkins Construction told 3 News Now that it’s removing and replacing those sections, and adding a center turn lane, part of the development with the new casino in the area at Horseman’s Park.

John Stemple/KMTV

