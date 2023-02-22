'They're Everywhere!': Omaha drivers sound off on potholes

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Ron Coleman is just one of many drivers in Omaha trying to get around town while dealing with a major nuisance. Potholes.

Coleman said they’re everywhere this season, and that his biggest issues are their size.

"Some of these potholes are the size of small Volkswagens," Coleman said. "They’re hard to miss."

Coleman drives a Volkswagen and this season he’s had to replace all four tires.

"You’re driving down the street and next thing you know just — Bam," he said.

He said in many cases, they can take up entire lanes, making them hard to dodge.

Drivers are advised to report potholes to the city using the website omahahotline.com.

Coleman said he’d like the city to stay on top of the potholes more, until then, he’s learning to cope.

"I guess I'll just keep driving safely and trying to avoid the potholes and stressing myself out," he said.

