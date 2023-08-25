Watch Now
TRAFFIC: Highway 75 northbound crash at I-80

Posted at 4:19 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 17:22:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Several motorists have been reporting traffic slowdowns along HWY 75 in Douglas and Sarpy Counties on Friday afternoon.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is reporting a crash between U.S. 75 and I-80 westbound in Omaha. The right lane is closed.

