TRAFFIC: Highway 75 northbound crash at I-80

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Several motorists have been reporting traffic slowdowns along HWY 75 in Douglas and Sarpy Counties on Friday afternoon.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is reporting a crash between U.S. 75 and I-80 westbound in Omaha. The right lane is closed.

#Omaha

Crash US 75 NB to I-80 WB.



Right lane blocked.



Keep left in area. pic.twitter.com/eyGgLqlaMN — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 25, 2023

