TRAFFIC ALERT: Inside left lane blocked after crash at I-80 and 84th Street

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Inside left lane is blocked after crash on I-80 at 84th. Keep right.
Inside left lane blocked - keep right in area— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 10, 2022
——————————————————————————————————————
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a crash on I-80 near 84th Street has blocked the four inside lanes. Keep right in the area.
#Omaha— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 10, 2022
Crash I-80 WB at 84th Street
3 inside lanes blocked
Keep right in area pic.twitter.com/rMue4aPEBh
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.