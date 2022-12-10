TRAFFIC ALERT: Inside left lane blocked after crash at I-80 and 84th Street

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Inside left lane is blocked after crash on I-80 at 84th. Keep right.

Inside left lane blocked - keep right in area — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 10, 2022

——————————————————————————————————————

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a crash on I-80 near 84th Street has blocked the four inside lanes. Keep right in the area.

#Omaha

Crash I-80 WB at 84th Street

3 inside lanes blocked

Keep right in area pic.twitter.com/rMue4aPEBh — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 10, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.