TRAFFIC ALERT: Inside left lane blocked after crash at I-80 and 84th Street

Posted at 4:08 PM, Dec 10, 2022
UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Inside left lane is blocked after crash on I-80 at 84th. Keep right.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a crash on I-80 near 84th Street has blocked the four inside lanes. Keep right in the area.

