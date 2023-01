OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash on I-80 westbound near 72nd Street has been cleared as of 5:15 p.m. and traffic is moving normally through the area.

Crash is Cleared; All lanes open. https://t.co/LG6vFnGIfL — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) January 26, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.