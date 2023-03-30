UPDATE: Traffic lights restored on Maple between 72nd and 90th Street
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A crosswalk light indicates pedestrians can proceed, in the Blackstone District of Omaha, Neb. on Oct. 16, 2022.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 17:45:10-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A power outage led to traffic lights not working on Maple Street between 72nd and 90th Streets on Thursday.
The outage affected 1,166 customers, according to OPPD.
