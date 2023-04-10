TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at HWY 275 and South Expressway in Council Bluffs
Iowa DOT
Council Bluffs traffic incident
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 17:15:15-04
There was a crash at Hwy 275 and South Expressway in Council Bluffs around 4 pm on Monday. Motorists should expect delays.
As of 4:14 pm it appears first responders and tow trucks were on the scene.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.