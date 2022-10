OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash on Interstate 80 at 60th Street westbound was causing major delays during the lunch hour. NDOT is now reporting lanes are all open, but the left shoulder is blocked.

UPDATE:

All lanes are open

Left Shoulder Blocked. https://t.co/hNFI10zoY7 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 17, 2022

