UPDATE: Lanes now open following crash on I-680 SB to I-80 EB, left shoulder

Nebraska DOT
Junction of I-80 and I-680
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 20:20:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: 7:00
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that all lanes are now open following a crash at the junction of I-80 and I-480.

PREVIOUS:
There is a crash on I-680 southbound at the I-80 junction causing delays. The Nebraska DOT says to slow down and proceed with caution through that area.

