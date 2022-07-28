UPDATE: Lanes now open following crash on I-680 SB to I-80 EB, left shoulder

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: 7:00

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that all lanes are now open following a crash at the junction of I-80 and I-480.

PREVIOUS:

There is a crash on I-680 southbound at the I-80 junction causing delays. The Nebraska DOT says to slow down and proceed with caution through that area.

Accident on Left shoulder of I-680 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound. Slow down, use caution. pic.twitter.com/CkOn6BHQep — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) July 28, 2022

