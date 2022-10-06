Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes open again on I-80 and Giles after crash

Mile Marker 443
NDOT
I-80 and Giles Street
Mile Marker 443
Posted at 4:10 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 18:14:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Update: 5:14 p.m.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says all lanes are now open following a crash that blocked I-80 westbound at mile marker 443.

