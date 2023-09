UPDATE 5:17 p.m.

All lanes are back open after a crash on I-80 westbound at Giles Road caused slowdowns and blocked the right lane.

Update: Crash is Cleared; All Lanes Open

I-80 WB @ Giles Rd. https://t.co/xN2HDsokH7 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) September 21, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.