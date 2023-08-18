TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-80 westbound between 42nd and 60th street exits

According to the Nebraska DOT, there was a crash between Exit 451: 42nd Street and Exit 450: 60th Street (Omaha).

Update:

Now only single right lane is closed and the 60th St. entrance ramp to I-80 WB. https://t.co/5NO4Pp5kWg — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 18, 2023

#Omaha

Crash I-80 WB @ 60th St.



Two right lanes blocked.



Keep left in area. pic.twitter.com/JAf9vxqODs — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 18, 2023

