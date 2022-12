UPDATE: 1 p.m.

NDOT says that the lanes on I-680 are all open following a gravel spill Friday morning.

Update: all lanes are open however the ramps remain closed. https://t.co/Puw9NcXy3A — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 30, 2022

