OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Traffic is being blocked by law enforcement on I-480 westbound due to a crash that injured two people.

Both victims were sent to Nebraska Medicine, one person was seriously injured.

According to Iowa 411, the entrance ramp from North 40th Street South; Dodge Riverside Drive North Entrance ramp is currently being blocked because of the emergency vehicles.

