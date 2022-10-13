Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-680 northbound closed at Fort due to crash, all traffic must exit

Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 18:25:17-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Department of Transportation says that I-680 northbound is closed at Fort Street due to a crash near Military Avenue. All traffic must exit.

According to Douglas County dispatch, there are multiple vehicles involved in the crash. Three people so far have been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

