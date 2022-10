OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition this afternoon following a crash at 132nd and Shirley Streets. A vehicle collided with a car at the intersection, according to officers on the scene.

Motorists on southbound 132nd Street are being diverted onto Shirley Street and through nearby neighborhoods.

