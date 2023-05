OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The right lane is blocked on Highway 75 at F Street following a Friday afternoon crash. Keep left.

#Omaha CRASH: Hwy 75 @ F St. The Right lane is blocked. Keep left in area. https://t.co/Zmm5YDn3Uc pic.twitter.com/3JyhtbD95A — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) May 5, 2023

