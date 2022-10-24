Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi upended after crash on I-80 westbound; reduce speed

Photgrapher Bo Peterson captured a crash near 42nd and I-80.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 16:03:04-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a crash at I-80 and 42nd Street westbound involving a semi-truck. 3 News Now photographer Bo Peterson captured the wreck from the eastbound side of the interstate. It appears that a semi-truck is tipped onto its front end.

