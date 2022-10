UPDATE 10/24/22 2:45p.m.

All lanes are now open after two crashes blocked traffic on Monday afternoon. One crash blocked the left shoulder and another blocked the exit ramp.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open . One vehicle on the shoulder. https://t.co/I0mAgYJpub — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 24, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.