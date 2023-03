UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

All lanes are open and the vehicle that caught fire has been cleared on I-80 westbound at 51st Street.

The three right lanes were previously closed.

Vehicle has been cleared from the roadway; All lanes open.



I-80 WB @ 51st St. https://t.co/BKR3FTxlAy — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 22, 2023

