TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire slows traffic on West Dodge Expressway westbound

Omaha Emergency Response
Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire and Rescue ambulance is seen on April 19, 2022 during Omaha Fire Department's unveiling of six new medic units at Central Station in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 17:22:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Traffic on the Westbound Dodge Expressway has been slowed down due to a car on fire near 137th and Dodge.

Police are advising folks to use another route to the west.

