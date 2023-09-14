TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire slows traffic on West Dodge Expressway westbound

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Traffic on the Westbound Dodge Expressway has been slowed down due to a car on fire near 137th and Dodge.

Police are advising folks to use another route to the west.

Westbound Dodge Expressway is slow moving due to a car fire near 137 and Dodge. You may want to consider another route west. 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/P6w2rRMI5B — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) September 14, 2023

