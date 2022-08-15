TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes closed on West Center Rd from 114th to 117th due to water main break

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Public Works said in an e-mail Monday that effective immediately, West Center Road between Westwood Lane and South 117th Street will be closed westbound for repairs by MUD and will be in effect for an hour.

Additionally, starting Monday at 2 p.m., West Center Road between Westwood Lane and South 117th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for repairs by MUD in the outside curb lane and will be in effect for ten days.

We have crews responding to a water main break at 11602 W Center Rd. Westbound traffic is closed currently on W Center from 114th to 117th. #TrafficAlert #Omaha — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) August 15, 2022

