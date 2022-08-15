Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes closed on West Center Rd from 114th to 117th due to water main break

Omaha Public Works said in an e-mail Monday that effective immediately, West Center Road between Westwood Lane and South 117th Street will be closed westbound for repairs by MUD and will be in effect for an hour.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 16:00:20-04

Additionally, starting Monday at 2 p.m., West Center Road between Westwood Lane and South 117th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for repairs by MUD in the outside curb lane and will be in effect for ten days.

