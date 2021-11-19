Traffic alerts in Sarpy County: Fire near I-80 outside Gretna and road closure on HWY 75/Chandler

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reporting two road closures in Sarpy County due to accidents.

Highway 75 was closed northbound near Chandler. It's re-opening, but the right lane is still closed.

All eastbound traffic is closed near Gretna and I-80/Highway 31 due to a vehicle fire. NDOT says to take Highway 66 and Highway 6 as an alternate route.

All EB traffic is shut down. Use Hwy 66 and take Hwy 6 as your alternate route https://t.co/VRXYYWmLcS — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) November 19, 2021

Correction EB I-80 MM 432 https://t.co/P9616u9F4W — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) November 19, 2021

#SarpyCounty #DouglasCounty NB HWY 75 is reopening at Chandler Rd. The crash location is HWY 75 @ Q St. The right lane is still closed in that area. https://t.co/jJ5oFpWgZu — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) November 19, 2021

