Traffic alerts in Sarpy County: Fire near I-80 outside Gretna and road closure on HWY 75/Chandler

Nebraska Department of Transportation
Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 17:53:43-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reporting two road closures in Sarpy County due to accidents.

Highway 75 was closed northbound near Chandler. It's re-opening, but the right lane is still closed.

All eastbound traffic is closed near Gretna and I-80/Highway 31 due to a vehicle fire. NDOT says to take Highway 66 and Highway 6 as an alternate route.

