Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

TRAFFIC: Area of North 30th and Hamilton Streets closed for police investigation. Use alternate route.

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski
FILE
OPD Extras
Posted at 6:32 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 07:32:51-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The area of North 30th and Hamilton Streets are closed for an active police investigation.

According to a tweet from OPD, officers are in the area of North 30th and Hamilton Streets for a felony assualt investigation.

North 30th Street north and southbound lanes are closed. Hamilton Street from North 28th to North 30th Streets are also closed in both directions.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings