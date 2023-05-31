TRAFFIC: Area of North 30th and Hamilton Streets closed for police investigation. Use alternate route.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The area of North 30th and Hamilton Streets are closed for an active police investigation.

According to a tweet from OPD, officers are in the area of North 30th and Hamilton Streets for a felony assualt investigation.

North 30th Street north and southbound lanes are closed. Hamilton Street from North 28th to North 30th Streets are also closed in both directions.

