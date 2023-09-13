UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-80 between L St. East and Q St. exit

UPDATE:
All lanes are now open following a crash on I-80 between L Street East and Q Street exit that closed the left lane.
Update: Crash has cleared. All lanes are now open. https://t.co/m7Ge5sKgrk— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) September 13, 2023
PREVIOUS:
A car crash on I-80 between L Street East and Q Street exit has closed the left lane. Keep right in the area.
#Omaha #DouglasCounty I-80 between L St East and Q St exit The Left lane closed keep right in area. https://t.co/iwSVw8Ee9j pic.twitter.com/F1piomWbwj— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) September 13, 2023
