UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-80 between L St. East and Q St. exit

Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 10:30:03-04

UPDATE:
All lanes are now open following a crash on I-80 between L Street East and Q Street exit that closed the left lane.

PREVIOUS:
A car crash on I-80 between L Street East and Q Street exit has closed the left lane. Keep right in the area.

