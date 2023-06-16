UPDATE: Crash on I-80 westbound at 84th Street cleared. All lanes open.

UPDATE:
A crash on I-80 westbound at 84th has now cleared. All lanes are open. Vehicle remains on right shoulder.
Update: Crash has cleared. All lanes are now open. Vehicle remains on right shoulder. https://t.co/JMQGe7fDLz— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 16, 2023
PREVIOUS:
A crash on I-80 westbound at 84th Street has blocked multiple lanes Friday afternoon. Slow down in the area and expect delays.
Update: 2 right lanes are now blocked. https://t.co/xcRuoEpryy— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 16, 2023
