UPDATE: Crash on I-80 westbound at 84th Street cleared. All lanes open.

UPDATE:

A crash on I-80 westbound at 84th has now cleared. All lanes are open. Vehicle remains on right shoulder.

Update: Crash has cleared. All lanes are now open. Vehicle remains on right shoulder. https://t.co/JMQGe7fDLz — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 16, 2023

PREVIOUS:

A crash on I-80 westbound at 84th Street has blocked multiple lanes Friday afternoon. Slow down in the area and expect delays.

Update: 2 right lanes are now blocked. https://t.co/xcRuoEpryy — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 16, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.