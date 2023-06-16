Watch Now
UPDATE: Crash on I-80 westbound at 84th Street cleared. All lanes open.

Nebraska Department of Transportation
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 14:46:43-04

UPDATE:
A crash on I-80 westbound at 84th has now cleared. All lanes are open. Vehicle remains on right shoulder.

PREVIOUS:
A crash on I-80 westbound at 84th Street has blocked multiple lanes Friday afternoon. Slow down in the area and expect delays.

