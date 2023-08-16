TRAFFIC: Crash on I-80 westbound at Giles blocks multiple lanes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash on I-80 westbound blocked multiple lanes Wednesday morning. The right lane, right shoulder, and left shoulder is blocked. Use the center lanes.

#Omaha CRASH: I-80 WB @ Giles The Right lane, Right lane, Right Shoulder and Left Shoulder is Blocked. Use Center Lanes.

https://t.co/oh2yWPpDZk pic.twitter.com/YsySCIoILF — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 16, 2023

