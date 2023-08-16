Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

TRAFFIC: Crash on I-80 westbound at Giles blocks multiple lanes

giles and i80.jpg
NDOT
giles and i80.jpg
Posted at 7:23 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 08:23:18-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash on I-80 westbound blocked multiple lanes Wednesday morning. The right lane, right shoulder, and left shoulder is blocked. Use the center lanes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings