TRAFFIC: Crash on I-80 near L Street as been cleared

NDOT
Posted at 12:42 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 14:32:30-04

UPDATE 1:30 PM:

All lanes are now open following crash on I-80 near L Street.

UPDATE:
All westbound lanes have opened on I-80. Shoulder is still blocked.

Previous:
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation website, a crash is blocking two left lanes between Exit 445: L Street and Exit 442: Giles Road; Harrison Street (Omaha).

