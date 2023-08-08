TRAFFIC: Crash on I-80 near L Street as been cleared

UPDATE 1:30 PM:

All lanes are now open following crash on I-80 near L Street.

Update: Crash has cleared. All lanes now open. https://t.co/k2SsJjDUII — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 8, 2023

UPDATE:

All westbound lanes have opened on I-80. Shoulder is still blocked.

Update: Just left shoulder blocked. All lanes are now open. https://t.co/ZJgX5HQ1jn — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 8, 2023

Previous:

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation website, a crash is blocking two left lanes between Exit 445: L Street and Exit 442: Giles Road; Harrison Street (Omaha).

