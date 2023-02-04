Watch Now
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes and ramps open at I-80 eastbound and 72nd Street

i-80 at 72nd.jpg
NDOT Omaha Highway Conditions
Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 11:12:36-05

UPDATE 10:09:
All lanes and ramps are now open.

UPDATE 10:03:
All lanes on I-80 eastbound at 72nd Street are open now.

The eastbound ramp to I-80 from 72nd Street remains closed.

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.:
I-80 eastbound at 72nd is now open. The right lane remains closed.

PREVIOUS:
I-80 eastbound at 72nd street is closed due to a car crash. Use an alternative route and expect delays.

