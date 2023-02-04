TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes and ramps open at I-80 eastbound and 72nd Street

UPDATE 10:09:
All lanes and ramps are now open.
UPDATE 10:03:
All lanes on I-80 eastbound at 72nd Street are open now.
The eastbound ramp to I-80 from 72nd Street remains closed.
UPDATE 10:00 a.m.:
I-80 eastbound at 72nd is now open. The right lane remains closed.
PREVIOUS:
I-80 eastbound at 72nd street is closed due to a car crash. Use an alternative route and expect delays.
