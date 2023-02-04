TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes and ramps open at I-80 eastbound and 72nd Street

UPDATE 10:09:

All lanes and ramps are now open.

UPDATE 10:03:

All lanes on I-80 eastbound at 72nd Street are open now.

The eastbound ramp to I-80 from 72nd Street remains closed.

UPDATE: All lanes on I-8 EB @ 72nd St are now open.



UPDATE 10:00 a.m.:

I-80 eastbound at 72nd is now open. The right lane remains closed.

PREVIOUS:

I-80 eastbound at 72nd street is closed due to a car crash. Use an alternative route and expect delays.

