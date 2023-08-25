TRAFFIC: I-80 eastbound crash near I-680 interchange

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-80 eastbound near I-680.
The NDOT said the crash is specifically between Exit 446: I-680 and Exit 445: I - L - Q streets; West Center Road (Omaha). The right lane is closed.
#Omaha— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 25, 2023
Crash I-80 EB @ 108th St.
Right lane blocked.
Keep left in area. pic.twitter.com/WdTxrNle9a
