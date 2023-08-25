Watch Now
TRAFFIC: I-80 eastbound crash near I-680 interchange

Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 15:28:56-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-80 eastbound near I-680.

The NDOT said the crash is specifically between Exit 446: I-680 and Exit 445: I - L - Q streets; West Center Road (Omaha). The right lane is closed.

